Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 339.33 ($4.61).

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.28) to GBX 343 ($4.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,307.68). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,111.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 265.90 ($3.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.60. The firm has a market cap of £15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

