Lendingblock (LND) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $34,958.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

