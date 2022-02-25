LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $12.14 on Friday, reaching $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,242. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $323.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingTree by 185.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.78.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

