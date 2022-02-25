Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.75 and last traded at $109.75. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.43.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.