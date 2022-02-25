Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.75 and last traded at $109.75. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

