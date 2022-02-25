Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

