Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,509 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 677,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 282,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.