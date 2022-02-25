LGCY Network Reaches Market Cap of $24.53 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. LGCY Network has a market cap of $24.53 million and $81,715.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00036422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00109424 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

