LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,728.25

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $104,728.25 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008931 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 218.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.