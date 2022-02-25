Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 5.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.95. 133,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,849,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $221,102,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.