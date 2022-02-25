Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 5.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.95. 133,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,849,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $221,102,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
