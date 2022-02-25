LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) vs. Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Head-To-Head Survey

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) and Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LIFULL and Moneysupermarket.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIFULL $333.60 million 0.85 $10.89 million $0.03 71.33 Moneysupermarket.com Group $442.85 million 3.44 $88.98 million N/A N/A

Moneysupermarket.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than LIFULL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LIFULL and Moneysupermarket.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIFULL 0 0 0 0 N/A Moneysupermarket.com Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Moneysupermarket.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moneysupermarket.com Group is more favorable than LIFULL.

Profitability

This table compares LIFULL and Moneysupermarket.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIFULL 0.90% 0.92% 0.59% Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

LIFULL has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moneysupermarket.com Group beats LIFULL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LIFULL Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifull Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S. The Overseas Business segment handles the operation of overseas real estate and housing information-related business. The Others segment includes management of search websites for nursing homes, insurance agencies, and furniture and home interior shops. It also handles new businesses. The company was founded by Takashi Inoue on March 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand. The company also operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand; and a B2B price comparison technology platform for third party brands primarily in the home communications area under the Decision Tech brand. In addition, it provides financial intermediary services. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

