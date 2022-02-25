LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $22.05 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $22.05 million and $84,324.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,102,745 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

