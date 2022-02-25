LINK Trading Down 4.6% This Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $122.65 or 0.00309828 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. LINK has a market cap of $732.93 million and $1.69 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

