Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.89. 11,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 826,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $302,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

