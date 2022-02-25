Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Shares of PDD opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $188.07.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.