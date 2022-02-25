Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after buying an additional 731,617 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 159.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

