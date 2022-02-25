Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,458 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,135,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,827,022,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,901 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 794,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

