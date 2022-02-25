Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $38,511,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $56,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 366,029 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LMND opened at $23.51 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01.
Lemonade Profile (Get Rating)
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
