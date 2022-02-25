Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Rapid7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.