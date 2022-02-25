Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 223,206 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 223,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.20% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

