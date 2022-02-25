Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,961,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

EFX opened at $215.92 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

