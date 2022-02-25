Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.59% of Hingham Institution for Savings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $346.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $738.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $242.38 and a 52 week high of $432.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

