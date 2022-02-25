Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

NEWR stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

