Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 179,399 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $3,164,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Envista by 25.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 59.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Envista by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

NVST opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.