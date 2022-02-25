Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 83,000 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of PGR opened at $102.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

