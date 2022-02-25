Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $2.75 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,211,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

