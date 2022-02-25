Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $3.13 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 2,343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 419,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 306,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.07 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.