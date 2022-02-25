Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $3.14 Million in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 933.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 81,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

