Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $3.94 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 619.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

TMUS stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.