Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $4.16 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

