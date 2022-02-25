Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $4.62 Million in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ironSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

IS opened at $6.22 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.