Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $6.57 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.