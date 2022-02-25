Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pegasystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -280.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

