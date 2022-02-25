Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $6.89 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.08.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

