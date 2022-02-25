Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.47.

NYSE BABA opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $250.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.