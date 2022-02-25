Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 388,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Xerox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

