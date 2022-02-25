Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 947,978 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

