Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

CPNG stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

