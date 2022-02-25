Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 264.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,605,000 after acquiring an additional 375,634 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $128.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.10.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.