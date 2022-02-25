Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Progyny by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progyny by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progyny by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,699 shares of company stock worth $9,087,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

