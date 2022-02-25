Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

TDOC opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $246.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

