Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $127.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

