Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Shutterstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shutterstock Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.