Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.