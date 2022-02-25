Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 65,000 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $40.23 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

