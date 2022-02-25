Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $2.92 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DD opened at $75.57 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

