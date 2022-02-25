Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $4.42 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $168.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

