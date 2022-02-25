Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $7.11 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $124.39 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

