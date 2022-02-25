Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $7.91 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

