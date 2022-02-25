Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $8.09 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $130.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $394.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

