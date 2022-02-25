Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.